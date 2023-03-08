Missing 16-year-old Elyria boy last seen March 7

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Hezekiah O’Neal, who has been missing since March 7.

O’Neal was described by police as 5′8″ tall and 130 pounds.

Police said O’Neal did not return home on March 7, and ran away.

If you see him or know where he may be, call Det. DeMarco at 440-326-1201 or email ademarco@cityofelyria.org.

Hezekiah O'Neal (Gerald Lantz | Elyria Police)

