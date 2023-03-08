2 Strong 4 Bullies
Nonprofit covers costs of woman’s property damage caused by neighbor’s tree

A nonprofit is stepping in to help a woman pay for property damage to her home that was caused by her neighbor’s tree. (Source: WAFF)
By Matthew King
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A nonprofit is stepping in to help a woman pay for property damage to her home that was caused by her neighbor’s tree.

Maria Flores of Decatur, Alabama was shocked to find out she was responsible for the damage her neighbor’s tree caused to her own home.

The tree crashed into Flores’ home on Friday. Though the tree is not from her property, Alabama state law says she is liable for the cost of the damage. However, Flores does not have insurance.

Flores told WAFF on Monday that she cannot afford the $300 per month insurance, and she would have to take out a bank loan to pay for the damage caused by the neighbor’s tree.

“It’s supposed to be someone’s responsibility, not mine, because the tree wasn’t in my yard,” she said. “I don’t know who made that law. It’s not fair.”

A woman in Alabama disputes that she should be responsible for the damage her neighbor’s tree caused to her own home. (Source: WAFF)

After her story received national attention, Project Unify stepped in and told Flores they would cover the costs of the tree removal and damages.

“It’s like a miracle for me. They are my angels. I’m excited,” Flores said.

Cody Michael with Project Unify said Flores’s story touched his heart and he wanted to make sure she would not keep struggling.

“Any time you find out someone is going to struggle in any way, it’s hard,” Michael said. “When we read the scriptures, it says to bear one another’s burdens. That’s what we’re here for, to try and lean on one another, to help each other.”

A crew was removing the tree from Flores’ yard Wednesday morning, the day after Flores’ birthday. Flores said the generous act from Project Unify was the best birthday present she has ever received.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

