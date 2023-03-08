Norfolk Southern first responder training to start in Ohio

BELLEVUE, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that Norfolk Southern has agreed to create a new first responders training center, as well as hold training classes as soon as March 22, according to a press release.

The training center is part of DeWine’s idea to improve and expand firefighter training and its Operation Awareness & Response program, the release says.

“The derailment in East Palestine made clear that ensuring first responders are prepared for disasters involving hazardous materials is vitally important to the safety of communities,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Officials say the new safety training center’s mission will be focused on providing additional training for first responders across Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

While the permanent location of the center will be decided with community leaders, the training will be available starting March 22 in Bellevue.

