2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Norfolk Southern first responder training to start in Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that Norfolk Southern has agreed to create a new first...
Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that Norfolk Southern has agreed to create a new first responders training center, as well as hold training classes as soon as March 22, according to a press release.(wtvg)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that Norfolk Southern has agreed to create a new first responders training center, as well as hold training classes as soon as March 22, according to a press release.

The training center is part of DeWine’s idea to improve and expand firefighter training and its Operation Awareness & Response program, the release says.

“The derailment in East Palestine made clear that ensuring first responders are prepared for disasters involving hazardous materials is vitally important to the safety of communities,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Officials say the new safety training center’s mission will be focused on providing additional training for first responders across Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

While the permanent location of the center will be decided with community leaders, the training will be available starting March 22 in Bellevue.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

East Cleveland Police file photo (Source: East Cleveland Police)
East Cleveland police officers indicted for violating civil rights, public corruption
Gustave Sapharas
Jury trial begins for 78-year-old man accused of killing 2 Tallmadge women in the 1970s
Senators to hold hearing on Norfolk-Southern
Driver killed after overhead highway sign topples onto truck, closes stretch of I-480
Trial underway for dump truck driver who struck overhead sign in deadly I-480 accident