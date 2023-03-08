Pactiv Evergreen, Inc. leaving 160 without jobs

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Pactiv Evergreen, Inc. announced Monday that they would be closing their Olmsted Falls facilities, according to a Facebook Post from the City of Olmsted Falls.

The food service container producers employ around 160 people in Olmsted Falls, officials say.

Officials say the company is expected to leave during the second quarter of 2023.

The City of Olmsted Falls says it will be working with Pactiv Evergreen to help employees transition and market the property.

“I am committed to bringing new jobs and investment to this industrial property. The city will take action to assist in marketing this property to attract new industry. We will also work with our governmental partners to assist the employees in their transition,” said Olmsted Falls Mayor James Graven.

