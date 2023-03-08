Shaker heights police chief visits Shaker Heights High School
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Chief Hudson of Shaker Heights Police Department visited a criminology class this week at Shaker Heights High School, according to a Facebook post from the police department.
Hudson spoke about how to interact with law enforcement if ever pulled over, the post says.
The post says that Hudson also discussed with students the broader topic of law enforcement.
