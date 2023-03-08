2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shaker heights police chief visits Shaker Heights High School

Shaker Heights Police Chief visits criminology class
Shaker Heights Police Chief visits criminology class(Source: Shaker Heights Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Chief Hudson of Shaker Heights Police Department visited a criminology class this week at Shaker Heights High School, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

Hudson spoke about how to interact with law enforcement if ever pulled over, the post says.

The post says that Hudson also discussed with students the broader topic of law enforcement.

