Streetsboro police, schools warn community after student falls victim to sextortion

FILE — Hands type on a cell phone in this undated file photo.
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro families are once again being warned of sextortion finding its way into their community.

According to a joint release from the police department and school system, a boy who attends Streetsboro City Schools fell victim to sextortion, thankfully calling his mother and reporting what happened.

The family of the student asked that the district, alongside police, release a statement warning of the dangers students face when using social media.

Sextortion - an online crime where an adult poses as a same-aged peer to convince the victim to share explicit pictures or perform sexual acts on camera - is an ongoing problem across America.

According to the school district, at least three of their students have been a target of this crime.

“Sextortion is typically performed by people unknown to the students and oftentimes by criminals living overseas who are virtually untraceable,” the release said. “Sextortion is a nationwide epidemic and is increasing in frequency.”

The families of several victims, including that of 17-year-old James Woods who took his own life after falling victim to the crime, want families to know about sextortion, and make sure they are checking their child’s social media accounts to be sure they are safe.

“It is critical that we take time to encourage our students that if they are a victim of sextortion or any other crime, they have to have the courage to share this information with their parents or the trusted adult in their life,” the statement said. “Regardless of how embarrassing or “big” the mistake may be, families can work through any problem together.”

If your child has been a victim of this crime, Streetsboro police ask that you call them at 330-626-4976 or your local police agency and screenshot any information or images remaining on the phone.

The Streetsboro City School District said they will conduct a Mental Health and Safety Summit on May 10 with the intent to educate all district parents on internet safety and other mental health-related topics.

The Woods family will also be present and will be keynote speakers for the event.

Additional breakout session topics are being finalized, but will be relevant to parents of all grade levels.

The event will be free to everyone, and child care will be provided while parents attend this event.

