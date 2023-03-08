Skip to content
2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets
News
Live
First Alert Weather
Closings
To Catch a Killer
Sports
Seen On TV
Telemundo CLE
Podcasts
Home
Watch Live
Seen On
Contests
Deals
Submit Photos & Video
News
19 Troubleshooters
Derailed: East Palestine
19 News Investigative Unit
19 Solutions Team
Scam Squad
Crime
The Next 400
National
Podcasts
Dark Side of the Land
First Alert Weather
Radar
Closings
Download Weather App
First Alert Science School
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Friday Football Frenzy
Operation Orange
Tailgate 19
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Guardians
Health
Vaccine
Health Updates
Go Red
Breast Cancer
Spot The Signs Opioid Crisis
Food
Cleveland Cooks
Taste Buds
Community
Share Your Holidays
CW 43 Focus
Submit Photos & Video
Cleveland Now
Sponsor Spotlight
Programming Schedule
Cribbs in the CLE
CW43 Cleveland
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Internships
Careers
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Latest Newscasts
PowerNation
Press Releases
Tim Misny Make Them Pay Bracket Contest 2023
Tim Misny Make Them Pay Bracket Challenge 2023
(WOIO Digital)
By
Cleveland 19 Digital Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
|
Updated: 11 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
Latest News
Mario’s International Hotel and Spa Holiday Giveaway
Wayside Furniture Best Seat in the House Giveaway
Taste of Black Cleveland Ticket Giveaway
19 First Alert Weather Roadshow at Great Lakes Science Center ticket Giveaway