Trial underway for dump truck driver who struck overhead sign in deadly I-480 accident

Driver killed after overhead highway sign topples onto truck, closes stretch of I-480
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the driver of the Western Star dump truck accused of causing a fatal accident after hitting a sign on I-480 near State Road in Cleveland in 2020 began Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams.

Jason Beard, 40, was indicted on two charges of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Daniel Ripepi, 62, was killed after the sign crashed onto his pickup truck on Sept. 24, 2020.

Dan Ripepi (right) (A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes)

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Beard was driving with the bed of his dump truck raised and it clipped the sign.

On Wednesday, a trooper took the stand in the trial and we learned Beard had no drugs or alcohol in his system.

Beard, who was not injured in the accident, was working on an ODOT construction project between I76 and State Road.

