Akron murder suspects arrested by U.S. Marshal Service

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two men wanted by the Akron...
Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two men wanted by the Akron Police Department for a 2021 homicide, according to a press release.(Bennie J. Davis III | Source: U.S. Marshals Service)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two men wanted by the Akron Police Department for a 2021 homicide, according to a press release.

Desean Williamson and Teion Thompson were arrested on Wednesday, the release says.

Police say Williamson was arrested in Akron and Thompson was arrested in Cleveland.

Officials say Williamson was wanted for murder and Thompson was wanted for complicity to commit murder and obstructing justice.

In July of 2021 Gage Zirke was found shot to death in his car, for which Williamson and Thompson are believed to be responsible, police say.

