Woman in critical condition after running into traffic in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after she was struck by a car Tuesday evening, Akron police said.

According to officers, the woman ran from the sidewalk, into the street and directly into the path of a car traveling eastbound on W. Market St. around 9:50 p.m.

Witnesses said the driver tried to avoid the pedestrian by swerving.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time and police said the accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Traffic Bureau at 330-375-2506 or 330-375-2Tip.

Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or accessing the link on our website, www.AkronCops.org.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.