19 First Alert Day: Snow arrives overnight; several inches of snow expected through Friday night

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:20 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An area of low pressure will move into our region early Friday, bringing us a potpourri of precipitation types, including rain, snow, and, perhaps, a little sleet.

Snow and rain will be our main precipitation types on Friday.

The precipitation will move into our western counties after 11:00 p.m. today.

Snow and rain will continue to overspread the area overnight, with the snow confined mainly to lakeshore and lakeshore-adjacent counties and the rain moving across our southern tier of counties.

By 7:00 a.m., there will be snow across our northern counties, and rain will be continuing to the south.

Meteorologist Erika Paige put together a nice animation/simulation of the radar through time.

With this wintry mix impacting northern Ohio during the morning commute, travel will be hazardous tomorrow morning, especially along the lakeshore.

Please use caution when driving around the region on Friday morning, as the snow may be heavy at times.

By tomorrow afternoon, we may be seeing more frequent breaks in the snow, while rain continues south of Cleveland.

The snow will fill back in Friday evening, and lake-enhanced snow bands will develop through the night.

Brief whiteout conditions will be possible Friday evening, where squalls persist.

From the time it starts snowing late tonight through 7:00 p.m. Friday, a general 2″ - 5″ of snowfall will occur in our lakeshore counties.

As you travel farther south into areas that experience more wintry mix and/or rain, snow totals will decrease.

Lake effect snow bands will continue into Saturday morning, and additional accumulation will occur where snow squalls persist.

