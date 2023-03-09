2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

5 bodies found in rubble of vacant house after fire in Ohio

Crews found the bodies of five people after a fire destroyed a house in Dayton, Ohio
A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Crews found the bodies of five people after a fire destroyed a house that had been vacant for years and recently had been home to about a dozen squatters, fire officials said.

Dayton Fire Chief Jeff Lykins said the department does not expect to find any more bodies.

The fire that began early Wednesday was under control when crews found the first body during demolition of the home, officials said.

Firefighters who first arrived to the scene started to check if anyone was inside but had to leave quickly because of the intense fire and concerns about a collapse, said Deputy Fire Chief Mike Rice.

The last of the victims were found Wednesday evening.

The house had been vacant, but neighbors said they often saw people going in and out of the building, Lykins said.

The five who died have not been identified and the cause of the fire was under investigation. A second house also was destroyed in the fire.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse...
Prosecution rests in ex-Ohio House speaker’s bribery trial
Family of Ohio man shot by police while in bed sues officers
Police: SWAT officers shoot, kill man in Ohio parking lot
Ohio House OKs rules to get to work, despite GOP infighting