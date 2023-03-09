2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

81-year-old trapped in snow survives on candy, croissants

Officials in California are imploring residents to prepare for a powerful storm set to lash the region with torrential rain. (CNN, KABC, KABW, Facebook, Twitter
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:43 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG PINE, Calif. (CNN) - An 81-year-old man was rescued after surviving for nearly a week alone in his SUV, which got stuck in a snowbank on a desolate California highway.

Jerry Jouret, 81, says he survived on a few snacks he had in his SUV, including croissants, candy and biscotti, and rolled down his window occasionally to eat snow.

He got stranded after he set out Feb. 24 from his mountain house in Big Pine, California, to return to his family home in Gardnerville, Nevada. The trip is just over three hours in good driving conditions.

Jerry Jouret, 81, (left) got stranded in snow for nearly a week on a desolate California...
Jerry Jouret, 81, (left) got stranded in snow for nearly a week on a desolate California highway. He survived on a few snacks and managed to keep himself warm, even as the temperatures dropped into the teens overnight.(Source: Christian Jouret via CNN)

Jouret thought he could beat the impending snowstorm, his grandson said, but the 81-year-old was wrong. During the drive, he accidentally veered onto a smaller road, and his SUV got stuck, Jouret told CNN.

The mathematician and former NASA employee was ill-prepared for the weather, but he managed to keep himself warm with only a light windbreaker, a quilt and a bath towel. He also turned on his SUV periodically to warm up. The temperatures dropped into the teens overnight.

Jouret was rescued last Thursday after a helicopter pilot with the California Highway Patrol spotted his vehicle and saw his arm waving out of a small opening in the car window. He was taken to the hospital.

The 81-year-old was rescued after a helicopter pilot with the California Highway Patrol spotted...
The 81-year-old was rescued after a helicopter pilot with the California Highway Patrol spotted his vehicle and saw his arm waving out of a small opening in the car window.(Source: California Highway Patrol via CNN)

Miraculously, he showed no signs of hypothermia and was discharged just hours later.

Jouret told CNN he is recovering well but remains traumatized by the ordeal.

Roughly three feet of snow fell during the series of storms that pummeled California over the course of the week, knocking out power to thousands of homes, burying roads and leaving many stranded.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Arthur...
Texas executes inmate for killing 4 during drug robbery
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Trump invited to testify before NY grand jury, lawyer says
FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth...
Theranos exec Sunny Balwani loses bid to delay prison term
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Apology letter claims cartel handed over men who killed Americans
Actor Robert Blake leaves court for a lunch break, Monday, Oct. 3, 2005, after his second day...
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89