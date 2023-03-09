2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Bank robber refuses to leave, waits for officers to arrest him, police say

A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.
A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.(File image | pawel.gaul via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - A man was arrested after police say he robbed a bank and waited for them to arrive.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers were called to a bank robbery in the downtown area on Monday morning.

Police said a 65-year-old man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

The man reportedly took the money but then refused to leave.

Authorities identified the man as Donald Santacroce. They said responding officers and a sergeant were able to take him into custody.

Officers booked Santacroce into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of robbery.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general...
China’s Xi awarded third term as president, extending rule
Actor Robert Blake leaves court for a lunch break, Monday, Oct. 3, 2005, after his second day...
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89
FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
Church shooting in Germany leaves several dead, wounded
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion
A man in Michigan is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor's dog.
Man arrested for killing, dismembering neighbor’s dog, police say