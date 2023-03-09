2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Brunswick man in custody for armed robbery in Westlake

Robert Paul Durrell
Robert Paul Durrell((Source: Westlake police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 48-year-old Brunswick man for the armed robbery of Bradley Beverage on March 6.

Armed robbery of Westlake store
Armed robbery of Westlake store((Source; Westlake police))

Westlake police said Robert Paul Durrell was out on federal parole for another robbery when he robbed the beverage store of an “undisclosed” amount of cash.

According to officers, nobody was injured in the March 6 robbery and Durrell was arrested within 40 hours of the crime.

Police said they also recovered the gun used in the robbery.

Gun used in Westlake robbery
Gun used in Westlake robbery((Source: Westlake police))

Durrell also has past convictions for similar crimes involving weapons and guns.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Rocky River Municipal Court and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

“Good job to the efficient and thorough investigators who brought this man into custody so quickly before he terrorized another business,” said Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp being released following arrest
James Woods (Source: Streetsboro Schools)
Ohio social media bill would require parental consent for kids under 16
Farmers in the East Palestine area will be meeting with the Ohio Department of Agriculture...
East Palestine farmers meet with Ohio Department of Agriculture
Reginald McDuffie Jr.
Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips in Garfield Heights murder
FBI Cleveland: Beware of these dangers when traveling this spring break
FBI Cleveland: Beware of these dangers when traveling this spring break