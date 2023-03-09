Brunswick man in custody for armed robbery in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 48-year-old Brunswick man for the armed robbery of Bradley Beverage on March 6.

Armed robbery of Westlake store ((Source; Westlake police))

Westlake police said Robert Paul Durrell was out on federal parole for another robbery when he robbed the beverage store of an “undisclosed” amount of cash.

According to officers, nobody was injured in the March 6 robbery and Durrell was arrested within 40 hours of the crime.

Police said they also recovered the gun used in the robbery.

Gun used in Westlake robbery ((Source: Westlake police))

Durrell also has past convictions for similar crimes involving weapons and guns.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Rocky River Municipal Court and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

“Good job to the efficient and thorough investigators who brought this man into custody so quickly before he terrorized another business,” said Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel.

