Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say

An Oklahoma cheerleading coach was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student. (KOKH, CLEVELAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By KOKH staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (KOKH) - An Oklahoma cheerleading coach was arrested after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student that lasted 5 years.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Jennifer Hawkins was a cheer coach at West Moore High School and Brink Junior High.

The victim is a former Southmoore High School student.

The relationship began when the victim was a sophomore and dating Hawkins’ daughter.

“I see things that are shocking ... But teacher-student relationships, we do have these every so often,” said Cleveland County First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Austin.

Austin says she’s been prosecuting sex crimes for over 20 years.

She explained that state law prohibits students and district employees from having sexual relationships, including when the student reaches the age of consent.

At school, consent gets removed from the equation.

“A lot of the sexual acts that took place, she would have him come home for school from school at lunch to her home and have the sex relationship at home while her, her daughter and her, her family were at work or at school,” Austin said.

According to court records, Hawkins would take the victim to her home in Oklahoma City.

The victim reported Hawkins was “manipulative and controlling” and that the two had sex over 300 times.

“There’s been a lot of impact on this victim in particular because of the nature of this relationship, because it was so controlling,” Austin said. “And his high school, his entire high school time frame where he should have been a student and should have been enjoying being a student, was in a relationship with her where she limited his friends and his interactions with others.”

According to court documents, Hawkins told police that the victim had also been living with her family when the relationship began.

Hawkins was arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center.

She is facing charges of second-degree rape and sexual battery.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

