Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips in Garfield Heights murder

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the fatal shooting of a Cleveland teenager in Garfield Heights.

Reginald “Reggie” McDuffie Jr. was shot and killed on Feb. 18.

Reginald McDuffie Jr. ((Source; Crime Stoppers))

Garfield Heights police said McDuffie, 18, was found in the front yard of a home in the 4500 block of E. 126th St. around 8:30 p.m.

Police immediately rendered first aid until EMS arrived and took over the medical care.

According to Crime Stoppers, McDuffie was taking with friends when he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Seawright at 216-475-5686 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

