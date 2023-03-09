CVCA sophomore Darryn Peterson a finalist for Ohio Mr. Basketball

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Darryn Peterson, a sophomore at Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, is one of 7 finalists named Thursday for Ohio Mr. Basketball.

Peterson averages 31 points per game and has led his school to a Division II district final.

Those of you in NE Ohio, strongly encourage you to check out Darryn Peterson (@PetersonDarryn) at my alma mater @CVCAathletics. Scored 51 thru 3 quarters tonight. Just a sophomore. Great teammate, classy kid, can do it all - handle, shoot, windmill slam.pic.twitter.com/kfmqs6GsG3 — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) December 21, 2022

Past winners of the award include NBA players Malaki Branham, Luke Kennard, Trey Burke and Jared Sullinger.

15 Year Old Darryn Peterson had Duke Coaches shaking their heads at NIKE EYBL KC pic.twitter.com/Ua5rucvr3d — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 8, 2022

LeBron James won the award 3 straight seasons (2001-03).

This year’s winner will be announced March 15.

