CVCA sophomore Darryn Peterson a finalist for Ohio Mr. Basketball

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Darryn Peterson, a sophomore at Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, is one of 7 finalists named Thursday for Ohio Mr. Basketball.

Peterson averages 31 points per game and has led his school to a Division II district final.

Past winners of the award include NBA players Malaki Branham, Luke Kennard, Trey Burke and Jared Sullinger.

LeBron James won the award 3 straight seasons (2001-03).

This year’s winner will be announced March 15.

