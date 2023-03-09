CVCA sophomore Darryn Peterson a finalist for Ohio Mr. Basketball
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Darryn Peterson, a sophomore at Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, is one of 7 finalists named Thursday for Ohio Mr. Basketball.
Peterson averages 31 points per game and has led his school to a Division II district final.
Past winners of the award include NBA players Malaki Branham, Luke Kennard, Trey Burke and Jared Sullinger.
LeBron James won the award 3 straight seasons (2001-03).
This year’s winner will be announced March 15.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.