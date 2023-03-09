East Palestine farmers to meet with Ohio Department of Agriculture

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Farmers in the East Palestine area will be meeting with the Ohio Department of Agriculture Thursday Afternoon, according to a press release.

The two groups will be meeting to discuss concerns regarding the upcoming planting season following the train derailment, the release says.

Officials say the Ohio Department of Agriculture has no reason to believe crops planted in the soil area are not safe for consumption.

