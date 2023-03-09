Ammo found on students at Willoughby school, police day

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police said officers took two students into custody Thursday after a report came the students were carrying firearm magazines.

Police say the two 14-year-old boys were taken into custody without incident.

Several loaded and unloaded magazines were found in the students’ possession, officials say.

Police say no firearms were located during a lockdown search of Northern Career Institute.

Afternoon classes at the school were canceled and parents were notified promptly of the lockdown, police say.

The Willoughby Police will be handling the investigation.

