2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

First grizzly bear of 2023 emerges from hibernation at Yellowstone National Park

FILE - A wildlife biologist saw the 300-350 pound bear near the remains of a bison carcass in...
FILE - A wildlife biologist saw the 300-350 pound bear near the remains of a bison carcass in the central-eastern part of the park.(NPS / Jim Peaco)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wy. (Gray News) – The first grizzly bear of 2023 was spotted emerging from hibernation Tuesday, March 7 at Yellowstone National Park.

Coincidentally, the first bear sighting of 2022 also occurred on March 7, according to the National Parks Service.

A wildlife biologist saw the 300-350 pound bear near the remains of a bison carcass in the central-eastern part of the park.

According to NPS, male grizzlies come out of hibernation in early March, while females with cubs typically emerge in April and early May.

“Spring visitors skiing, snowshoeing, or hiking in Yellowstone National Park are reminded to carry bear spray and be especially alert for bears near carcasses and areas with early spring green-up. These are the first foods sought out by grizzlies after emerging from hibernations,” bear management biologist Kerry Gunther said.

Park officials said bears will sometimes react aggressively to encounters with people when feeding on carcasses.

According to authorities, bear spray has proven effective in deterring bears defending cubs and food sources. It can also reduce the number of bears killed by people in self-defense.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general...
China’s Xi awarded third term as president, extending rule
Actor Robert Blake leaves court for a lunch break, Monday, Oct. 3, 2005, after his second day...
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89
FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
Church shooting in Germany leaves several dead, wounded
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion
A man in Michigan is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor's dog.
Man arrested for killing, dismembering neighbor’s dog, police say