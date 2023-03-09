Garfield Heights murder suspect arrested in Cleveland, US Marshals say

GARFELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals say they arrested a 32-year-old murder suspect Thursday morning who was wanted by Garfield Heights police.

Travis Hicks was on the run for about five months, according to a news release, before being arrested at a Ford Drive apartment in Cleveland.

Investigators say Ronnie Briggs, 27, of Cleveland, was shot Sept. 25, 2022 at the Showcase Bar & Grille on Turney Rd in Garfield Heights.

Ronnie Briggs (Source: Family of Ronnie Briggs)

Briggs’ family told 19 News he was a co-owner of the Showcase and his family stopped at the bar while celebrating his sister’s birthday.

According to family members, Briggs stepped in to help security turn people away, because the bar was at capacity, and a fight began in front of the bar.

Briggs was shot in the legs and heads. He leaves behind two young sons.

“Our fugitive task force will continue to take dangerous fugitives off the streets in northern Ohio. The men and women of our task force pour their hearts into these cases and don’t rest until these fugitives are brought to justice.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.