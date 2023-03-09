2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury finds dump truck driver guilty of deadly I-480 accident

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury convicted the driver of the Western Star dump truck who caused a fatal accident after hitting a sign on I-480 near State Road in Cleveland in 2020.

Jason Beard’s trial began Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. The jury started deliberating Thursday morning and found Beard, 40, guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide a short time later.

Judge Collier-Williams then sentenced Beard to three years probation. She also took away his driver’s license for five years.

Daniel Ripepi, 62, was killed after the sign crashed onto his pickup truck on Sept. 24, 2020.

Dan Ripepi (right)
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Beard was driving with the bed of his dump truck raised and it clipped the sign.

On Wednesday, a trooper took the stand in the trial and we learned Beard had no drugs or alcohol in his system.

Beard, who was not injured in the accident, was working on an ODOT construction project between I76 and State Road.

