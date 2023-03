CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two-seed Kent State Golden Flashes beat the seven-seed Northern Illinois Huskies on Wednesday, 76-57, to advance to the semifinals of the MAC Tournament.

Malique Jacobs led the way for Kent State with 19 points.

The Golden Flashes will face either Akron or Buffalo in Friday’s semifinal.

