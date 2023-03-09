2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

LeBron’s House Three Thirty partners with Starbucks

LeBron James Family Foundation House 330
LeBron James Family Foundation House 330(Source: LeBron James Family Foundation)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The LeBron James Family Foundation is partnering with Starbucks Coffee Company to open a store in the new community building, according to a press release.

The Community Store will be staffed by I PROMISE students, parents, teachers and other family members, the release says.

Officials say all of the proceeds of sales will go back to the LeBron James Family Foundation.

What you can expect from this location is caring and prepared team members, “be best” service, a warm and welcoming environment, and a community model that we believe can change the world,” said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

House Three Thirty will open to the public March 30.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

A photo of a fire truck.
5 bodies found in rubble of vacant house after fire in Ohio
WANTED: Westlake sex offender has warrants with 12 different agencies
WANTED: Westlake sex offender has warrants with 12 different agencies
Ronnie Briggs
Garfield Heights murder suspect arrested in Cleveland, US Marshals say
Tents lined down E19th and Payne have caught the attention of Cleveland residents.
Cleveland resident voices concern over growing homeless community
Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp jailed in drive-by shooting investigation