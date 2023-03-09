LeBron’s House Three Thirty partners with Starbucks

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The LeBron James Family Foundation is partnering with Starbucks Coffee Company to open a store in the new community building, according to a press release.

The Community Store will be staffed by I PROMISE students, parents, teachers and other family members, the release says.

Officials say all of the proceeds of sales will go back to the LeBron James Family Foundation.

What you can expect from this location is caring and prepared team members, “be best” service, a warm and welcoming environment, and a community model that we believe can change the world,” said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

House Three Thirty will open to the public March 30.

