CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirmed a man was transported in serious condition to a local hospital.

The man was transported from Coit Park near Saint Clair Avenue.

29 year old male GSW in Coit Park near St Clair Avenue. He was transported to Metro in trauma stable with a gunshot to the mouth. Police recovered what looked like packages of drugs. Crime Scene Investigators are on scene. pic.twitter.com/osvlyOkrge — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 9, 2023

Police could not confirm the status of his injuries.

