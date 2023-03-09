2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Mentor woman missing for 1 month

Mentor missing woman
Mentor missing woman(Source: Mentor Police Department)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor police are asking for help in locating a 24-year-old woman last seen one month ago.

According to police, Holly Cooper may be in the greater Cleveland area with an unknown man.

Holly Cooper
Holly Cooper((Source: Mentor police))

She is 5′5″, approximately 130 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information that could help us locate Holly, please call Det. Lawrence at 440-974-5763, or contact us through Direct Message on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

The Polish tradition of Dyngus Day observes the end of Lent of the joy of Easter.
Tickets available now for Dyngus Day celebration in Cleveland
Reginald McDuffie Jr.
Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips in Garfield Heights murder
Some East Palestine residents can’t bring themselves to move away
Some East Palestine residents can’t bring themselves to move away
East Cleveland Police file photo (Source: East Cleveland Police)
GRAPHIC: 11 East Cleveland police officers indicted for violating civil rights, public corruption