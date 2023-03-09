Mentor woman missing for 1 month

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor police are asking for help in locating a 24-year-old woman last seen one month ago.

According to police, Holly Cooper may be in the greater Cleveland area with an unknown man.

Holly Cooper ((Source: Mentor police))

She is 5′5″, approximately 130 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information that could help us locate Holly, please call Det. Lawrence at 440-974-5763, or contact us through Direct Message on Facebook.

