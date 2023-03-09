Person of interest wanted in Greenwood’s Hubbard Chevrolet break in, police say

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Hubbard Township Police confirmed Greenwood’s Hubbard Chevrolet was broken into, and detectives need help identifying the man labeled as a person of interest.

Surveillance photos showed the break-in at 2635 N. Main St. happened on March 5.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the person of interest shared by Hubbard Township Police:

Autoplay Caption

If you recognize him or have any other information on this breaking and entering, call Sgt. Gifford at 330-534-8477 (ext.113) or through our non-emergency dispatch at 330-675-2730.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.