2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Person of interest wanted in Greenwood’s Hubbard Chevrolet break in, police say

Person of interest wanted in Greenwood’s Hubbard Chevrolet break and entering, police say
Person of interest wanted in Greenwood’s Hubbard Chevrolet break and entering, police say(Hubbard Township)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Hubbard Township Police confirmed Greenwood’s Hubbard Chevrolet was broken into, and detectives need help identifying the man labeled as a person of interest.

Surveillance photos showed the break-in at 2635 N. Main St. happened on March 5.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the person of interest shared by Hubbard Township Police:

Caption

If you recognize him or have any other information on this breaking and entering, call Sgt. Gifford at 330-534-8477 (ext.113) or through our non-emergency dispatch at 330-675-2730.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Person of interest wanted in Greenwood’s Hubbard Chevrolet break and entering, police say
Person of interest wanted in Greenwood’s Hubbard Chevrolet break and entering, police say
Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense
Ohio social media bill would require parental consent for kids under 16
Ohio social media bill would require parental consent for kids under 16
East Palestine farmers meet with Ohio Department of Agriculture
East Palestine farmers meet with Ohio Department of Agriculture