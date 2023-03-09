Police identify body found in Rumpke landfill, suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Columbus police identified a body that was found in a Brown County landfill on Wednesday.

Renee Lynn Benedetti, 40, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Gene Scott Jr., 46, according to Columbus Police Cmdr. Mark Denner.

Investigators say Scott admitted to killing Benedetti at their apartment on Columbus’s northside.

Denner says the Cleveland Police Department reached out to Columbus police on Jan. 31 regarding a possible homicide involving Benedetti and Scott.

Cleveland police had received a tip that Benedetti was missing.

According to court documents, Scott told police the two had a heated argument at their apartment and he choked her until she became motionless.

Police learned that Benedetti was last seen in Columbus in January and issued a missing adult report.

Officers say they developed information that helped them track down Scott in Kentucky and he was brought back to Columbus.

“Once he was back here, we started the investigation and learned more details, and the details led us to an area down in southern Ohio which is where we had the understanding that Renee’s body had been placed in a dumpster,” Denner said.

Police say they later found Benedetti’s body in a Rumpke landfill in Georgetown, Ohio.

Scott is currently being held in Franklin County Jail where he is facing charges of murder and weapons under disability, according to court documents.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday morning.

