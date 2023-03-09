2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Police identify body found in Rumpke landfill, suspect

Gene Scott Jr. is accused of killing his girlfriend, Renee Lynn Benedetti.
Gene Scott Jr. is accused of killing his girlfriend, Renee Lynn Benedetti.(Franklin County Jail)
By Mary LeBus and Kendall Hyde
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Columbus police identified a body that was found in a Brown County landfill on Wednesday.

Renee Lynn Benedetti, 40, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Gene Scott Jr., 46, according to Columbus Police Cmdr. Mark Denner.

Investigators say Scott admitted to killing Benedetti at their apartment on Columbus’s northside.

Denner says the Cleveland Police Department reached out to Columbus police on Jan. 31 regarding a possible homicide involving Benedetti and Scott.

Cleveland police had received a tip that Benedetti was missing.

According to court documents, Scott told police the two had a heated argument at their apartment and he choked her until she became motionless.

Police learned that Benedetti was last seen in Columbus in January and issued a missing adult report.

Officers say they developed information that helped them track down Scott in Kentucky and he was brought back to Columbus.

“Once he was back here, we started the investigation and learned more details, and the details led us to an area down in southern Ohio which is where we had the understanding that Renee’s body had been placed in a dumpster,” Denner said.

Police say they later found Benedetti’s body in a Rumpke landfill in Georgetown, Ohio.

Scott is currently being held in Franklin County Jail where he is facing charges of murder and weapons under disability, according to court documents.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

Middlefield manufacturing facility engulfed in flames; 22 departments respond
Middlefield manufacturing facility engulfed in flames; 22 departments respond
Officials said the crash happened Wednesday around 11:23 a.m. when a black 2017 Hyundai Santa...
22-year-old woman struck by SUV, serious injuries, Cleveland police say
Union VP to Norfolk Southern on supporting for railway safety bill: 'Join with us'
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Woman arrested after shooting 26-year-old man in Cleveland, police say
Lake County corrections offer finds inmate’s heroin in crumbled-up map
Lake County corrections offer finds inmate’s heroin in crumbled-up map