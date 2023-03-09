2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates Women's History Month(Source: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is celebrating Women’s History Month with new exhibits and interviews celebrating women in music, according to a press release.

Chaka Khan and Sheryl Crow will both have performance outfits on display in the museum, according to the release.

Chaka Khan will be interviewed by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Director of Curatorial Operations & Artist Relations, Shelby Morrison, officials say.

Khan will be celebrating her 50 anniversary in the music business and 70 birthday, a museum representative says.

Country music singer-songwriter and record producer, Martina McBride and singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Amanda Shires will be interviewed by Morrison, the release says.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

