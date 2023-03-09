2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Security camera catches coyotes attacking couple’s dog in front yard

A dog in Iowa is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a pair of coyotes. (Source: KCCI)
By Marcus McIntosh
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) – A couple in Iowa and their beloved pet had a very close call last week.

They say their small dog is lucky to be alive after it was attacked in the yard by two coyotes.

The owner of Bear the dog, Sue Usher, said they had let him out to go to the bathroom as part of their normal routine.

But, shortly after, she and her husband found the 6-year-old bichon frise and Shih Tzu mix at the front door.

“He was covered in blood,” Usher said.

When she watched the security video to see what happened to the dog, she said their camera showed two coyotes attacking him.

“There was one coyote that came from the front and one coyote that came from the back, and they grabbed him by the neck and pulled him across the yard,” Usher said.

Usher is happy Bear was able to escape the attack and survive.

“He had several places in his neck that he was bitten and bites all over him and he has stitches in several places,” she said.

Bear’s owner said the vet told her it was a miracle he is still breathing, adding his recovery will take some time.

“He [Bear] was in so much pain and a lot of shock,” Usher said. “He goes outside and kind of looks around. He’s just so afraid to go out there now.”

Usher said they have invisible fencing to keep Bear in the yard, but it doesn’t keep coyotes out.

She said they are now considering building a fence. She said she hopes others will learn from the attack about how they can protect their small pets from wildlife.

“We just want to make sure people are aware and not to let their dogs out in Waukee,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

A 12-year-old girl's bike was stolen by a man in Kentucky.
Caught on cam: Man steals 12-year-old girl’s bike while she is at school
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general...
China’s Xi awarded third term as president, extending rule
Actor Robert Blake leaves court for a lunch break, Monday, Oct. 3, 2005, after his second day...
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89
FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
Church shooting in Germany leaves several dead, wounded
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion