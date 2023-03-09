Suspect fires 11 gunshots from Joe Mixon’s backyard at teenager: report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Around 11 gunshots were fired Monday from the backyard of a home owned by Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s house, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s incident report says.

A female and a male, who is not Mixon, are listed as suspects in the shooting on Ayers Road that resulted in a juvenile being hospitalized with a gunshot wound on Monday, according to the report released Thursday. Charges have not been filed against either person, so FOX19 NOW is not identifying them.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Ayers Road, deputies were called to the scene for a reported shooting.

Two deputies wrote in the report they talked with two juvenile witnesses who claimed they were playing “dart wars” with the juvenile victim before the shooting.

While playing the game, the victim, a student at Anderson High School, ran around Mixon’s neighbor’s house, the witnesses told deputies. The juvenile did have a Nerf-style toy gun, they added.

The witnesses and victim told deputies someone from the backyard of the home owned by Mixon then fired around 11 shots toward the Anderson student.

The gunshots continued even as the juvenile attempted to run away, deputies wrote in the report. One of the gunshots hit the victim in the foot, and he had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the deputies were talking with the witnesses, they said a black Honda Accord was seen leaving the area where the shooting occurred.

The deputies put out the vehicle’s description to other responding units, and they did stop the Accord, the report states.

The male and female were inside the car, along with a rifle, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators found three shell casings and the victim’s Nerf gun at the scene, the incident report says.

No charges have been filed against either person, according to the report.

FOX19 NOW did receive a comment from Mixon’s attorney about his client not being named as a suspect.

“That’s good news,” attorney Merlyn Shiverdecker said. “Obviously, we are happy with that.”

On Wednesday, FOX19 NOW obtained the 911 call that was made in connection with the shooting outside of Mixon’s home.

The man who called 911 told the call taker he was inside “my athlete’s house” and that the incident transpired outside. The incident report also shows the call came from the home associated with Mixon.

The man called to report “a shooting” next door to the house. The sheriff’s office has only confirmed deputies responded to a “shots fired” run, not that anyone was hit.

“There were kids, three or four cars blocking off the road,” the man tells the 911 call taker. “One kid was running around brandishing a weapon, and he went back to his car, and it looked like it was a fake weapon. But I kept walking, walking walking, and then he was screaming something, and he went back to his car and pulled out another weapon, and to me, it looked like a Kel-Tec or something. And [he] ran up the back driveway of his house that he had been coming down and said, “[***] yeah.” And then all of a sudden, you heard him running and running down there, and you heard ‘pop pop pop pop pop!’ And the three other cars sped off. Now there’s one car back, leaving in a quick fashion, and a Jeep sitting out front, and I think it’s taking off.”

The man said he watched the events as they unfolded over the course of 10-15 minutes and called 911 immediately afterward.

“They’ve been going back and forth. They had the road blocked off. There were girls driving a certain car and guys... and everything... One guy, he ran up the grass between the athlete’s house and the other neighbor’s house, and I heard him yelling something while he was brandishing a weapon, and then I heard ‘pop pop pop pop pop!’”

Deputies placed crime scene tape around a home on Ayers Road sometime during the evening. They were advised while en route that kids were playing “dart wars” in the area, according to the incident report.

Hours later, they extended the crime scene tape around Mixon’s house, which neighbors the first house, and there was at least one evidence marker in Mixon’s yard.

Deputies were observed banging on Mixon’s door around 11:30 p.m., loudly identifying themselves as sheriff’s deputies and telling the homeowner to come out. They entered Mixon’s home around 1:30 a.m. Flashlight beams could be seen around the home. Three deputies entered around 2 a.m. carrying note-taking supplies.

The crime scene tape was taken down around 3:20 a.m., and deputies left without making an arrest.

FOX19 reached out for comment Wednesday to Mixon’s attorney, Merlyn Shiverdecker.

“At this time, we are not going to be making any public comments,” he replied. “That may change.”

