Upper Deck Golf coming to Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sports fans rejoice! FirstEnergy Stadium will host Upper Deck Golf this June.

Upper Deck Golf offers an exclusive opportunity to play a round of golf inside sports stadiums across the country, including FirstEnergy on June 23-24.

Fans can seize this opportunity to play a round of golf inside the stadium and hit on custom greens on the field below while enjoying great music, food and beverages and multiple golf challenges at a clubhouse bar and festival area.

Browns season ticket members receive early access to this event, as well as the opportunity to reserve preferred tee times before the public on-sale.

All fans can register for the VIP waitlist now to book their round prior to tee times officially becoming available on May 23.

“By hosting Upper Deck Golf, we can provide fans and golfers of all skill levels a new opportunity to experience FirstEnergy Stadium through the sports they love,” said HSG Chief Commercial Officer Eric Clouse. “Upper Deck Golf is also a unique event as it gives fans the ability to play a friendly or competitive round of golf while teeing off from various locations within the venue.”

Tee times for two players will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with VIP tee times that offer a more premium experience and additional benefits will also be available.

This includes free entry into driving, chipping and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverage items.

Standard clubs will be available for players to use at each tee box. While guests are welcome to bring their own clubs, drivers or fairway metals are not permitted within the stadium for safety purposes.

Tee times are limited and are expected to sell out quickly. For more information and to book a tee time, visit: upperdeckgolfing.com/FirstEnergyStadium.

