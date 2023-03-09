2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Ventrone excited to be back in Cleveland

“You need the buy in. That is what I am hoping that I can get out of everybody.”
Bubba Ventrone
Bubba Ventrone(WOIO)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns officially introduced assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on Wednesday via Zoom.

The former Browns special team player said he is excited to be back in Cleveland.

“It is a blue-collar town,” Ventrone explained. “It is a blue-collar town that loves football and that is passionate about football. I was here from ‘09-’12, and we didn’t have a lot of successful seasons. We were very good on special teams back then, may I note.”

The new coach also talked passionately about working with kicker Cade York.

“It is not too often you get to actually coach a guy you rank coming out of college at the highest at that position,” Ventrone said. “Last year, grading all of the specialists, the kickers and the punters, I had Cade at the highest. I am fortunate to be able to coach him this year. I think that he obviously can improve. We are just going to coach him up, and we are going to be as good as we can in the kicking phase.”

York struggled from 30 to 40 range, missing three of his kicks from those lengths all season.

As for the rest of the special teams, Ventrone is excited for the possibilities and improvement that could be had.

“As far as the core group, it is a talented group overall. I see a lot of upside here both with the ball handlers we have currently on our roster and I would say the guys who are contributing in the big four phases – coverage units and blocking phases. I am excited to work with this group.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

Akron's Enrique Freeman (25) and Ali Ali (24) celebrate a win against Kent State an NCAA...
Akron to face Kent State in MAC Tournament semifinals
Akron's Enrique Freeman (25) and Ali Ali (24) celebrate a win against Kent State an NCAA...
Akron routs Buffalo, advances to MAC final four
Kent State guard Sincere Carry controls the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kent State advances to MAC Tournament semifinals
Upper Deck Golf comes to Cleveland
Upper Deck Golf coming to Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium
Ohio State falls one spot in basketball AP Top 25
OSU survives and advances in Big Ten Tournament beating Iowa, 73-69