WANTED: Westlake sex offender has warrants with 12 different agencies

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted featured a convicted sex offender, known to be living in Westlake, who currently has active warrants with 12 different law enforcement agencies.

According to Crime Stopper of Cuyahoga County in 2003, William Caldero pleaded guilty to sexual battery requiring him to register as a sex offender, and provide his address to the sheriff’s department.

Caldero has a history of this activity, including a 2015 plea for failing to verify his address.

Crime Stoppers reports Caldero also has several warrants for his arrest for various crime throughout Northeast Ohio.

Caldero is 6′2″ and 226 pounds and was last known to be staying in the 27000 block of Caroline Circle in Westlake.

Anyone with information on Caldero’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

