WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A house in Willowick was struck by a pickup truck early Thursday morning, according to Willowick police.

The truck ran into the house around 2:38 a.m., police say.

Officials say there were no injuries, but extensive structural damage was done to the home.

the identity and condition of the driver is still unknown, police say.

