1 wanted for stealing catalytic converters from Cleveland used car lot
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man suspected of cutting catalytic converters from a used car lot last week.
Police said the theft happened at the business, located at 4563 West 130th St., at around 3 a.m. on March 3.
Officials said the man entered the lot and cut catalytic converters from “multiple” cars before leaving the area.
Police said the man was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants and a white and brown winter hat.
Anyone with information on the suspect has been asked to call Cleveland police Det. Ropierski at 216-623-2509.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.