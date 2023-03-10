1 wanted for stealing catalytic converters from Cleveland used car lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man suspected of cutting catalytic converters from a used car lot last week.

Police said the theft happened at the business, located at 4563 West 130th St., at around 3 a.m. on March 3.

Officials said the man entered the lot and cut catalytic converters from “multiple” cars before leaving the area.

Police said the man was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants and a white and brown winter hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect has been asked to call Cleveland police Det. Ropierski at 216-623-2509.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.