19 First Alert Weather Day: More snow showers develop this evening; brief whiteouts possible

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:48 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake-enhanced snow showers will continue to develop through the evening.

These will impact the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts, and they should be fairly hit or miss.

Brief whiteout conditions will be possible in squalls.

Roads may become slick and snow-coated where squalls persist, especially once the sun sets and temperatures fall.

Tonight’s sunset is at 6:28 p.m.

It will also be quite blustery tonight with winds from the north, sustained at 10 to 20 mph.

Where squalls persist, an additional one to three inches of snow may accumulate.

Some light, spotty snow will linger into tomorrow morning before conditions dry out during the afternoon.

Our next system will move in on Sunday, bringing us light snow in the morning and a mix of light rain and snow in the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

