2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road

Two people were found dead in Akron on Friday, according to the Summit County Medical...
Two people were found dead in Akron on Friday, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were found dead in Akron on Friday, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials confirmed the bodies were found in a wooded area near Cordova Avenue and Redbush Avenue at 8:35 a.m.

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller confirmed the two men were found bound and gagged.

Officials confirmed the deaths appear to be double homicide, but did not elaborate further.

Officials also confirmed a third body was found in Copley township shortly after finding the two individuals

19 News crews are currently heading to the scene to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

Cleveland police are looking for the man suspected of cutting catalytic converters from a used...
1 wanted for stealing catalytic converters from Cleveland used car lot
19 First Alert Weather Day: A mix of rain and snow today; lake effect snow tonight
19 First Alert Weather Day: A mix of rain and snow today; lake effect snow tonight
NBA free-agent LeBron James, jokes with friend and former high school teammate Romeo Travis...
DOJ charges former Akron basketball star
Multiple crews responded to the fire Thursday night
Multiple cities respond to Middlefield blaze