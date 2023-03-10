2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were found dead in Akron on Friday, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials confirmed the bodies were found in a wooded area near Cordova Avenue and Redbush Avenue at 8:35 a.m.

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller confirmed the two men were found bound and gagged.

Officials confirmed the deaths appear to be double homicide, but did not elaborate further.

Officials also confirmed a third body was found in Copley township shortly after finding the two individuals

19 News crews are currently heading to the scene to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.