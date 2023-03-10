22-year-old woman struck by SUV, serious injuries, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Police Department, a 22-year-old woman was struck by an SUV and suffered severe injuries.

Police say officers arrived at Fulton Road and Bush Avenue around 4:25 p.m. for a pedestrian struck.

Officers on the scene say an SUV hit a 22-year-old woman.

The woman was taken to MetroHealth by EMS with serious injuries.

Police say the woman has a possible ruptured spleen.

Police say this incident is not a hit-skip.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

