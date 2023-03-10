22-year-old woman struck by SUV, serious injuries, Cleveland police say
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Police Department, a 22-year-old woman was struck by an SUV and suffered severe injuries.
Police say officers arrived at Fulton Road and Bush Avenue around 4:25 p.m. for a pedestrian struck.
Officers on the scene say an SUV hit a 22-year-old woman.
The woman was taken to MetroHealth by EMS with serious injuries.
Police say the woman has a possible ruptured spleen.
Police say this incident is not a hit-skip.
