24 tons of excavated East Palestine soil still needs to be removed, state says

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine has announced that 24,400 tons of excavated soil still needs to be removed from East Palestine, paling in comparison to the 2,980 tons that have already been moved. The Governor said the lack of soil movement is concerning for the people of East Palestine for many reasons.

The Governor broke down where each ton has been distributed to since the train derailment:

Approximately 520 tons have been hauled to Ross Incineration Services in Grafton, Ohio, to be incinerated.

Approximately 1,270 tons have been hauled to Heritage Thermal Services in East Liverpool, Ohio, to be incinerated.

Approximately 440 tons have been shipped to U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal in Belleville, Michigan, to be placed in a landfill.

Approximately 750 tons have been hauled to Heritage Environmental Services in North Roachdale, Indiana, to be placed in a landfill.

19 News reached out to Ross Incineration Services to ask for an update and to see if any incineration has begun, and they declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.