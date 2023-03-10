52-year-old man escapes after being kidnapped and shot at by suspects, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 52-year-old man escaped after being kidnapped and shot at by two suspects Thursday afternoon, according to Cleveland police.

Police say officers received a call from an unnamed caller who told them that a victim of a possible kidnapping ran into Paul’s Serv-Rite Food Market located at 4621 Central Ave around 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived police were already interviewing the victim of the incident, police say.

Police say that the victim had a black scarf-type garment around his neck with duct tape hanging from it and had clear zip ties around his wrist that officers removed.

The victim told police that he was called to Notre Dame Avenue to do renovation work for a guy who he met in the Federal Penitentiary, police say.

When the victim arrived the suspect took him into the basement to show him the leaking pipe that needed to be fixed, police say.

Police say that the suspect told the victim after he fixed the leaky pipe he had another room that needed possible maintenance.

When the suspect showed the victim the other room a second suspect came out from a dark corner with a handgun and pointed it at the victim, police say.

The victim asked the men what was going on and looked back at the first suspect who was now also pointing a gun at the victim, police say.

The first suspect then ordered the victim to get on the floor and took his Gold iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 6, and a pocket knife, police say.

The two suspects then took the victim to the victim upstairs and took his keys and blindfolded him, police say.

One of the suspects held the victim at gunpoint while the other suspect parked the victim’s work van into the driveway, police say.

The two suspects then took the victim outside and placed him into the work van, police say.

The suspects then made the victim call one of his business associates, to tell him to bring $15,000 to a gas station at Woodland Avenue and East 55th Street or they would hurt him, police say.

The victim then told police while the suspects were driving he was able to break the zip ties on his wrist.

As the vehicle began to slow down, the victim opened the door and jumped out to run away, police say.

As the victim ran down East 49th Street, one of the suspects jumped out of the van and began firing the gun at him multiple times without striking the victim, police say.

The victim ran into Paul’s Serv-Rite Food Market and asked for help as the suspects drove off with the victim’s van, police say.

Officers went back to the scene and recovered shell casings.

No injuries occurred, police say.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for Updates.

