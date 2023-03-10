8-month-year-old baby boy dies in Lakewood, police say

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - An 8-month-year-old boy died on Friday afternoon, according to a Lakewood Police Department news release.

Officers and firefighters arrived at an apartment complex located at 11811 Lake Ave., around 12:00 p.m. for a baby not breathing.

Police say officers located an unresponsive 8-month-year-old baby boy.

The baby was taken to Lakewood Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead, police say.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and responded to the scene, police say.

This matter remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

