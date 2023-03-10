2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron City Council appoints 8 members to citizen police review board, one seat still vacant

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron city council approved Wednesday 8 of 9 members to its Police Oversight Board, days after the approved deadline.

The members include Beverly Richards, Tristan Reed and Shawn Peoples, who were appointed by mayor Dan Horrigan. The other five members, Donzla Anuszkiewicz, Kemp Boyd, Caitlin Castle, Robert Gippin and Diane Lewis were selected by the council and approved on individual resolutions.

The decision was made days after the originally-approved deadline of February 27th. 19 News spoke to Kemp Boyd, who said he didn’t mind the delay, but does want citizens to continue supporting the new board.

“This committee has a role to play in the change and transformation of our city,” he said, “but every citizen of Akron who loves Akron will have to play a role in that as well.”

One seat remains unfilled after a controversial move to reject Imokhai Okolo as a candidate. Council President Margo Somerville said the council hopes to find a candidate who is a black male between the ages of 18 and 35.

