Akron routs Buffalo, advances to MAC final four

Akron's Enrique Freeman (25) and Ali Ali (24) celebrate a win against Kent State an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’ll be Akron and Kent State Friday in the MAC semifinals, after the Zips blasted Buffalo 101-77 in Thursday’s opening round.

The two Northeast Ohio rivals split a pair of regular-season matchups. Akron beat Kent to win last year’s MAC tournament title.

The Kent-Akron matchup will be game 2 on Friday at 7:30 p.m.; top seed Toledo will meet Ohio at 5 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Xavier Castaneda’s 31 points led Akron to an easy win Thursday over Buffalo. The Zips led 45-31 at the half and improved to 22-10 overall.

