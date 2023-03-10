Akron routs Buffalo, advances to MAC final four

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’ll be Akron and Kent State Friday in the MAC semifinals, after the Zips blasted Buffalo 101-77 in Thursday’s opening round.

The two Northeast Ohio rivals split a pair of regular-season matchups. Akron beat Kent to win last year’s MAC tournament title.

Buy Stock Now.



2023 MAC Tournament Winner.



Toledo +170

Kent State +185

Akron +380

Ohio +950

Ball State +1200

Buffalo +3000

Northern Illinois +5500

Miami (OH) +10000



Via @FDSportsbook. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 7, 2023

The Kent-Akron matchup will be game 2 on Friday at 7:30 p.m.; top seed Toledo will meet Ohio at 5 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Xavier Castaneda’s 31 points led Akron to an easy win Thursday over Buffalo. The Zips led 45-31 at the half and improved to 22-10 overall.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.