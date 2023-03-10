Beatles documentary by Parma filmmaker to hit big screen at Cleveland International Film Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Filmmaker Todd Thompson will be previewing his new Beatles documentary at the Cleveland International Film Festival, according to a press release.

The documentary “PRE FAB!” follows how Colin Hanton joined John Lennon in the band that would eventually turn into The Beatles, the release says.

Hanton, a drummer, joined Lennon in The Quarry Men and acts as the documentary’s guide as he takes viewers through the early days of Skiffle music.

“We’re going to be doing some partnerships with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame it looks like so it’s going to be a really nice experience and journey for us now that the film is finally done,” Thompson said.

“Not only do I attribute a lot of my creative inspiration to growing up in Cleveland, but the film is a perfect fit for the town named Rock-n-Roll Capital of the world,” Thompson said.

PRE FAB! will screen at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at the KeyBank State Theater.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.