2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Cleveland man’s life saved by Apple Watch

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man’s life was saved after his Apple Watch detected a change in respiratory rate that led him to a life-threatening diagnosis, according to a press release from Apple.

Ken Counihan is 62-years-old and wears his Apple Watch to track his daily runs, the release says.

Officials say that on the morning of October 13 Ken received a Trends notification through the Health app that his respiratory rate had increased over a six-week period from 14 to 17 breaths per minute.

Counihan consulted his son, a fourth-year medical student, and went to Urgent Care where he was diagnosed with bronchitis, the release says.

Counihan’s watch tracked his blood oxygen levels drop from the mid-90s to mid-80s the night of October 13, officials say.

The release says a visit to the ER confirmed massive clots in Counihan’s lungs.

Officials say Counihan is now feeling much better and is seeing his physician monthly, who says if he waited one more day to see a physician, he may not have been around.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

Stark Co. police take loaded gun, suspected drugs from ‘suspicious’ man with brass knuckles
Stark Co. police take loaded gun, suspected drugs from ‘suspicious’ man with brass knuckles
Leslie Lopez was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for aggravated murder.
US Marshals: Woman wanted for Jan. 2022 Akron murder arrested in Mexico
19 Troubleshooter app tile
19 Troubleshooters get answers on former Robert Fulton Elementary School
Michael Mackrell, 41, of Wellington, Ohio, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the...
Wellington Ohio man charged in Jan. 6th Capitol riot
Grand jury decision to be released in canton officer involved shooting
Man fatally shot in vehicle in Canton Friday morning, police say