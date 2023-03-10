2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

DOJ charges former Akron basketball star

NBA free-agent LeBron James, jokes with friend and former high school teammate Romeo Travis...
NBA free-agent LeBron James, jokes with friend and former high school teammate Romeo Travis during a workout at the LeBron James Skills Academy for high school and college basketball players as a group of high school players watch, at Rhodes Arena on the University of Akron campus, in Akron, Ohio, Monday, July 5, 2010. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(PHIL LONG | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Akron basketball star is facing charges in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) press release said Romeo Travis, 39, was charged by way of information of conspiracy to defraud the United States and wire fraud.

Travis is an alumni of St. Vincent St. Mary High School, where he played with NBA superstar LeBron James from 2001 to 2003. Travis and James both were inducted in the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.

DOJ officials said Travis allegedly consented to having his agent alter his basketball contracts overseas by understating his income prior to sending them to a tax preparer, which reduced his tax liability.

Officials said Travis also allegedly used the falsely-reported income to reduce child support payments to “an unidentified individual” through the Stark County Child Support Enforcement Agency.

19 News reached out to St. Vincent St. Mary officials for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

Cleveland police are looking for the man suspected of cutting catalytic converters from a used...
1 wanted for stealing catalytic converters from Cleveland used car lot
Two people were found dead in Akron on Friday, according to the Summit County Medical...
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road
19 First Alert Weather Day: A mix of rain and snow today; lake effect snow tonight
19 First Alert Weather Day: A mix of rain and snow today; lake effect snow tonight
Multiple crews responded to the fire Thursday night
Multiple cities respond to Middlefield blaze