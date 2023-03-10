DOJ charges former Akron basketball star

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Akron basketball star is facing charges in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) press release said Romeo Travis, 39, was charged by way of information of conspiracy to defraud the United States and wire fraud.

Travis is an alumni of St. Vincent St. Mary High School, where he played with NBA superstar LeBron James from 2001 to 2003. Travis and James both were inducted in the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.

DOJ officials said Travis allegedly consented to having his agent alter his basketball contracts overseas by understating his income prior to sending them to a tax preparer, which reduced his tax liability.

Officials said Travis also allegedly used the falsely-reported income to reduce child support payments to “an unidentified individual” through the Stark County Child Support Enforcement Agency.

19 News reached out to St. Vincent St. Mary officials for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

