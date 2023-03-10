Green Valley Brewing to open in Hudson

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - Green Valley Brewing Company is set to open in Hudson late this Spring, according to a release from the brewery.

The craft brewery, taproom and restaurant is owned by a group of friends, according to the restaurant’s website.

The owners say their brewer has over a decade of commercial brewing experience, including at Thirsty Dog and HiHo.

Brewery partner Beth Speck said three of the four owners graduated together from Walsh Jesuit High School.

