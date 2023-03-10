2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Green Valley Brewing to open in Hudson

Green Valley Brewing Company is planning to open in Hudson in late Spring
Green Valley Brewing Company is planning to open in Hudson in late Spring(Source: Green Valley Brewing Company)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - Green Valley Brewing Company is set to open in Hudson late this Spring, according to a release from the brewery.

The craft brewery, taproom and restaurant is owned by a group of friends, according to the restaurant’s website.

The owners say their brewer has over a decade of commercial brewing experience, including at Thirsty Dog and HiHo.

Brewery partner Beth Speck said three of the four owners graduated together from Walsh Jesuit High School.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

Cleveland police are looking for the man suspected of cutting catalytic converters from a used...
1 wanted for stealing catalytic converters from Cleveland used car lot
Two people were found dead in Akron on Friday, according to the Summit County Medical...
2 men found dead in Akron, officials say
19 First Alert Weather Day: A mix of rain and snow today; lake effect snow tonight
19 First Alert Weather Day: A mix of rain and snow today; lake effect snow tonight
NBA free-agent LeBron James, jokes with friend and former high school teammate Romeo Travis...
DOJ charges former Akron basketball star
Multiple crews responded to the fire Thursday night
Multiple cities respond to Middlefield blaze