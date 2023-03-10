2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

‘Help a Puppy Get Lucky’ with reduced fees in Summit County adoption event

‘Help a Puppy Get Lucky’ with reduced fees in Summit County adoption event
‘Help a Puppy Get Lucky’ with reduced fees in Summit County adoption event(Summit County Animal Control)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by finding your new “furever friend” with the Help a Puppy Get Lucky Adoption Event in Summit County!

Adoption costs will be reduced from $94 to $28 for dogs and from $60 to $10 for cats.

The event runs March 13-31, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day on the 17th and National Puppy Day on the 23rd!

Your future pet will be fully vetted with bloodwork, flea treatments, intestinal de-worming, spaying/neutering, and vaccinations so they are ready to be taken home.

Those who adopt a dog will get a 2023 Summit County Dog License included in the adoption cost.

Summit County Animal Control is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by appointment on Saturday.

Call 330-643-2845 and schedule an appointment with Summit County Animal Control to find your new four-legged friend.

“After all, there is no better way to enjoy the spring weather than with a furry friend!” Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro said.

Summit County Animal Control is located at 250 Opportunity Parkway in Akron.

‘Help a Puppy Get Lucky’ with reduced fees in Summit County adoption event
‘Help a Puppy Get Lucky’ with reduced fees in Summit County adoption event(Summit County Animal Control)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

Rescued to rescuer: Windsor Fire Department mourns loss of Search and Rescue K-9 Buddy
Rescued to rescuer: Windsor Fire Department mourns loss of Search and Rescue K-9 Buddy
Cleveland Metroparks announce names of police department’s K-9 puppies
Cleveland Metroparks announce names of police department’s K-9 puppies
Pick your price to adopt a pit bull at Cleveland APL
Pick your price to adopt a pit bull at Cleveland APL
Full kennel: Cleveland City Dogs reduce fees to $21 to get 21 adoptions by end of February
Full kennel: Cleveland City Dogs reduce fees to $21 to get 21 adoptions by end of February