‘Help a Puppy Get Lucky’ with reduced fees in Summit County adoption event

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by finding your new “furever friend” with the Help a Puppy Get Lucky Adoption Event in Summit County!

Adoption costs will be reduced from $94 to $28 for dogs and from $60 to $10 for cats.

The event runs March 13-31, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day on the 17th and National Puppy Day on the 23rd!

Your future pet will be fully vetted with bloodwork, flea treatments, intestinal de-worming, spaying/neutering, and vaccinations so they are ready to be taken home.

Those who adopt a dog will get a 2023 Summit County Dog License included in the adoption cost.

Summit County Animal Control is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by appointment on Saturday.

Call 330-643-2845 and schedule an appointment with Summit County Animal Control to find your new four-legged friend.

“After all, there is no better way to enjoy the spring weather than with a furry friend!” Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro said.

Summit County Animal Control is located at 250 Opportunity Parkway in Akron.

